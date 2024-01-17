Trident Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock opened at ₹46.49 and closed at ₹46.45 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of ₹46.74 and a low of ₹44.03. The market capitalization of Trident is ₹23,191.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹52.85 and the 52-week low is ₹25.1. The stock had a trading volume of 1,784,672 shares on the BSE.
17 Jan 2024, 08:17 AM IST
