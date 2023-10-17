Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident closed today at ₹36.11, down -2.93% from yesterday's ₹37.2

On the last day of trading, Trident's stock opened at ₹37.1 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of ₹37.86 and a low of ₹37.06. The market capitalization of Trident is ₹18,956.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹43.75 and the 52-week low is ₹25.1. The BSE volume for Trident was 1,346,404 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Trident share price live: Today's Price range Trident stock's low price for the day is ₹36, while the high price is ₹37.6.

Trident Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Trident Ltd stock is 25.05000, while the 52-week high price is 43.75000.

Trident share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 36.99 10 Days 37.26 20 Days 37.74 50 Days 36.72 100 Days 34.95 300 Days 33.29

Trident share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap K P R Mill 773.0 1.85 0.24 796.0 479.55 26422.22 Trident 36.27 -0.93 -2.5 43.75 25.1 18483.03 Garware Technical Fibres 3178.0 26.45 0.84 3663.95 2586.95 6476.18 Arvind 192.5 1.5 0.79 194.55 76.61 5033.83 Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing 156.4 4.7 3.1 168.5 53.37 3230.21

Trident share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 1 1 1 1 Buy 0 0 0 0 Hold 0 0 0 0 Sell 0 0 0 0 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Income Tax Department conducts countrywide raids at Trident Group: Report https://www.livemint.com/news/india/income-tax-department-conducts-countrywide-raids-at-trident-group-report-11697517771796.html

Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹37.1 on last trading day On the last day of Trident, the BSE volume for the stock was 1,346,404 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹37.1.