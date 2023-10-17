Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident closed today at 36.11, down -2.93% from yesterday's 37.2

On the last day of trading, Trident's stock opened at ₹37.1 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of ₹37.86 and a low of ₹37.06. The market capitalization of Trident is ₹18,956.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹43.75 and the 52-week low is ₹25.1. The BSE volume for Trident was 1,346,404 shares.
Today, the stock of Trident closed at ₹36.11, experiencing a percent change of -2.93. This represents a net change of -1.09 from yesterday's closing price of ₹37.20.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|K P R Mill
|793.45
|22.3
|2.89
|796.0
|479.55
|27121.23
|Trident
|36.11
|-1.09
|-2.93
|43.75
|25.1
|18401.5
|Garware Technical Fibres
|3191.3
|39.75
|1.26
|3663.95
|2586.95
|6503.29
|Arvind
|192.25
|1.25
|0.65
|194.55
|76.61
|5027.29
|Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing
|154.95
|3.25
|2.14
|168.5
|53.37
|3200.26
Trident stock's low price for the day is ₹36, while the high price is ₹37.6.
The 52-week low price of Trident Ltd stock is 25.05000, while the 52-week high price is 43.75000.
The current data for Trident stock shows that the price is ₹36.17, with a percent change of -2.77. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.03, which represents the amount the stock price has decreased by. Overall, the data suggests that Trident stock has experienced a decline in value.
The current stock price of Trident is ₹36.12, with a percent change of -2.9 and a net change of -1.08. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.9% and the value has decreased by ₹1.08.
Today, Trident stock reached a low price of ₹36.01 and a high price of ₹37.60.
The current data for Trident stock shows that the price is ₹36.2. There has been a percent change of -2.69, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1, suggesting a decrease of one unit.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|36.99
|10 Days
|37.26
|20 Days
|37.74
|50 Days
|36.72
|100 Days
|34.95
|300 Days
|33.29
The low price of Trident stock today was ₹36.01, while the high price reached ₹37.60.
The current stock price of Trident is ₹36.19, with a percent change of -2.72 and a net change of -1.01. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.72% or ₹1.01.
The current data of Trident stock shows that the stock is priced at ₹36.23. There has been a percent change of -2.61, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.97, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹0.97.
Today, Trident stock reached a low price of ₹36.01 and a high price of ₹37.60.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The current data for Trident stock shows that the price is ₹36.26. There has been a percent change of -2.53, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.94, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹0.94.
Trident stock's low price for the day was ₹36.01, while the high price reached ₹37.60.
The current data for Trident stock shows that the stock price is ₹36.19. There has been a decrease in the stock price of 2.72%, resulting in a net change of -1.01.
The current data for Trident stock shows that the price is ₹36.27. There has been a percent change of -2.5, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.93, implying a decrease of ₹0.93 in stock price.
Today, Trident stock reached a low price of ₹36.68 and a high price of ₹37.60.
Trident stock is currently priced at ₹37.2 with a percent change of 0.27 and a net change of 0.1.
On the last day of Trident, the BSE volume for the stock was 1,346,404 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹37.1.
