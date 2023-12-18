Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Surges in Positive Trade Performance

Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock opened at ₹37.16 and closed at ₹37.09 on the last day of trading. The highest price reached during the day was ₹37.6, while the lowest was ₹36.93. The company's market capitalization is currently at ₹18,638.63 crore. The 52-week high for Trident's stock is ₹43.75, and the 52-week low is ₹25.1. The BSE volume for the day was 1,121,548 shares.
Trident stock had a low price of ₹36.9 and a high price of ₹37.96 on the current day.
Trident stock is currently trading at a price of ₹37.65 with a percent change of 1.65 and a net change of 0.61.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.95%
|3 Months
|-9.97%
|6 Months
|10.28%
|YTD
|8.03%
|1 Year
|1.93%
The current data of Trident stock shows that the price is ₹37.04 with a percent change of -0.13 and a net change of -0.05. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.13%, resulting in a net decrease of ₹0.05.
On the last day of Trident, the BSE volume was 1,121,548 shares and the closing price was ₹37.09.
