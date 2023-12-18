Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Surges in Positive Trade Performance

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:10 AM IST
Livemint

Trident stock price went up today, 18 Dec 2023, by 1.65 %. The stock closed at 37.04 per share. The stock is currently trading at 37.65 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Stock Price Today

Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock opened at 37.16 and closed at 37.09 on the last day of trading. The highest price reached during the day was 37.6, while the lowest was 36.93. The company's market capitalization is currently at 18,638.63 crore. The 52-week high for Trident's stock is 43.75, and the 52-week low is 25.1. The BSE volume for the day was 1,121,548 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 10:10 AM IST Trident share price live: Today's Price range

Trident stock had a low price of 36.9 and a high price of 37.96 on the current day.

18 Dec 2023, 09:53 AM IST Trident share price update :Trident trading at ₹37.65, up 1.65% from yesterday's ₹37.04

Trident stock is currently trading at a price of 37.65 with a percent change of 1.65 and a net change of 0.61.

18 Dec 2023, 09:51 AM IST Trident Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:31 AM IST Trident share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.95%
3 Months-9.97%
6 Months10.28%
YTD8.03%
1 Year1.93%
18 Dec 2023, 09:00 AM IST Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹37.04, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹37.09

The current data of Trident stock shows that the price is 37.04 with a percent change of -0.13 and a net change of -0.05. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.13%, resulting in a net decrease of 0.05.

18 Dec 2023, 08:23 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹37.09 on last trading day

On the last day of Trident, the BSE volume was 1,121,548 shares and the closing price was 37.09.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.