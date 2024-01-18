Hello User
Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:20 AM IST
Livemint

Trident stock price went up today, 18 Jan 2024, by 1.26 %. The stock closed at 44.27 per share. The stock is currently trading at 44.83 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Stock Price Today

Trident Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for Trident, the open price was 44.66 and the close price was 45.51. The stock's high for the day was 45.29, while the low was 44. The market capitalization for Trident is 22,641.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 52.85, while the 52-week low is 25.10. The stock had a BSE volume of 1,332,543 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:20 AM IST Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹44.83, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹44.27

The current stock price of Trident is 44.83, with a percent change of 1.26 and a net change of 0.56.

18 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹45.51 on last trading day

On the last day of Trident in the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,332,543. The closing price of the shares was 45.51.

