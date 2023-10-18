comScore
Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident closed today at 35.61, down -1.38% from yesterday's 36.11


Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident closed today at ₹35.61, down -1.38% from yesterday's ₹36.11

11 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2023, 06:44 PM IST
Livemint

Trident stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -1.38 %. The stock closed at 36.11 per share. The stock is currently trading at 35.61 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Premium
Trident

Trident's stock opened at 36.99 and closed at 37.2 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 37.6 while the lowest price was 36. The company's market capitalization is 18,401.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 43.75 and the 52-week low is 25.1. The BSE volume for the day was 5,345,805 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:44:46 PM IST

Trident share price Today :Trident closed today at ₹35.61, down -1.38% from yesterday's ₹36.11

Today, Trident stock closed at 35.61, representing a decrease of 1.38% from yesterday's closing price of 36.11. This indicates a net change of -0.5 in the stock price.

18 Oct 2023, 06:23:42 PM IST

Trident share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
K P R Mill822.028.73.62800.0479.5528097.11
Trident35.61-0.5-1.3843.7525.118146.7
Garware Technical Fibres3212.5517.750.563663.952586.956546.59
Arvind191.9-0.35-0.18194.5576.615018.14
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing156.21.250.81168.553.373226.08
18 Oct 2023, 05:34:50 PM IST

Trident share price live: Today's Price range

Trident stock's low price for the day is 35.16 and the high price is 36.19.

18 Oct 2023, 03:26:28 PM IST

Trident Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Trident Ltd stock has a 52 week low price of 25.05000 and a 52 week high price of 43.75000.

18 Oct 2023, 03:01:52 PM IST

Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹36.11, down -2.93% from yesterday's ₹37.2

18 Oct 2023, 02:44:08 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 02:38:59 PM IST

Trident share price update :Trident trading at ₹36.11, down -2.93% from yesterday's ₹37.2

18 Oct 2023, 02:19:57 PM IST

Trident share price live: Today's Price range

18 Oct 2023, 01:49:56 PM IST

Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹36.11, down -2.93% from yesterday's ₹37.2

18 Oct 2023, 01:40:04 PM IST

Trident share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days37.08
10 Days37.22
20 Days37.64
50 Days36.82
100 Days34.98
300 Days33.30
18 Oct 2023, 01:18:16 PM IST

Trident share price update :Trident trading at ₹36.11, down -2.93% from yesterday's ₹37.2

18 Oct 2023, 01:10:45 PM IST

Trident share price live: Today's Price range

18 Oct 2023, 01:00:17 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 12:36:01 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 12:27:24 PM IST

Trident share price Live :Trident trading at ₹36.11, down -2.93% from yesterday's ₹37.2

18 Oct 2023, 12:24:11 PM IST

Trident share price live: Today's Price range

18 Oct 2023, 11:51:06 AM IST

Trident share price NSE Live :Trident trading at ₹36.11, down -2.93% from yesterday's ₹37.2

18 Oct 2023, 11:31:07 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 11:14:03 AM IST

Trident share price live: Today's Price range

18 Oct 2023, 11:00:56 AM IST

Trident share price update :Trident trading at ₹36.11, down -2.93% from yesterday's ₹37.2

18 Oct 2023, 10:39:09 AM IST

Trident share price NSE Live :Trident trading at ₹36.11, down -2.93% from yesterday's ₹37.2

18 Oct 2023, 10:35:33 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 10:16:00 AM IST

Trident share price live: Today's Price range

18 Oct 2023, 10:01:52 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 09:43:26 AM IST

Trident share price update :Trident trading at ₹36.11, down -2.93% from yesterday's ₹37.2

18 Oct 2023, 09:41:31 AM IST

Trident share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.17%
3 Months10.5%
6 Months14.97%
YTD5.4%
1 Year0.7%
18 Oct 2023, 09:03:54 AM IST

Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹36.11, down -2.93% from yesterday's ₹37.2

18 Oct 2023, 08:11:33 AM IST

Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹37.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Trident on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 5,345,805. The closing price for Trident shares on this day was 37.2.

