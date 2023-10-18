Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident closed today at 35.61, down -1.38% from yesterday's 36.11

Trident's stock opened at ₹36.99 and closed at ₹37.2 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹37.6 while the lowest price was ₹36. The company's market capitalization is ₹18,401.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹43.75 and the 52-week low is ₹25.1. The BSE volume for the day was 5,345,805 shares.
Today, Trident stock closed at ₹35.61, representing a decrease of 1.38% from yesterday's closing price of ₹36.11. This indicates a net change of -0.5 in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|K P R Mill
|822.0
|28.7
|3.62
|800.0
|479.55
|28097.11
|Trident
|35.61
|-0.5
|-1.38
|43.75
|25.1
|18146.7
|Garware Technical Fibres
|3212.55
|17.75
|0.56
|3663.95
|2586.95
|6546.59
|Arvind
|191.9
|-0.35
|-0.18
|194.55
|76.61
|5018.14
|Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing
|156.2
|1.25
|0.81
|168.5
|53.37
|3226.08
Trident stock's low price for the day is ₹35.16 and the high price is ₹36.19.
Trident Ltd stock has a 52 week low price of 25.05000 and a 52 week high price of 43.75000.
Today, Trident stock reached a low of ₹36 and a high of ₹37.6.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|37.08
|10 Days
|37.22
|20 Days
|37.64
|50 Days
|36.82
|100 Days
|34.98
|300 Days
|33.30
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.17%
|3 Months
|10.5%
|6 Months
|14.97%
|YTD
|5.4%
|1 Year
|0.7%
On the last day of trading for Trident on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 5,345,805. The closing price for Trident shares on this day was ₹37.2.
