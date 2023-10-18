Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident closed today at 35.61, down -1.38% from yesterday's 36.11

Trident share price Today :Trident closed today at ₹35.61, down -1.38% from yesterday's ₹36.11 Today, Trident stock closed at ₹35.61, representing a decrease of 1.38% from yesterday's closing price of ₹36.11. This indicates a net change of -0.5 in the stock price.

Trident share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap K P R Mill 822.0 28.7 3.62 800.0 479.55 28097.11 Trident 35.61 -0.5 -1.38 43.75 25.1 18146.7 Garware Technical Fibres 3212.55 17.75 0.56 3663.95 2586.95 6546.59 Arvind 191.9 -0.35 -0.18 194.55 76.61 5018.14 Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing 156.2 1.25 0.81 168.5 53.37 3226.08 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Trident share price live: Today's Price range Trident stock's low price for the day is ₹35.16 and the high price is ₹36.19.

Trident Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high Trident Ltd stock has a 52 week low price of 25.05000 and a 52 week high price of 43.75000. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Trident share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 37.08 10 Days 37.22 20 Days 37.64 50 Days 36.82 100 Days 34.98 300 Days 33.30 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The current data for Trident stock shows that its price is ₹36.11. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 2.93%, resulting in a net change of -1.09.

The current data for Trident stock shows that the price is ₹36.11. There has been a percent change of -2.93, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.09, suggesting a decrease in the stock price by this amount.

Trident share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -2.17% 3 Months 10.5% 6 Months 14.97% YTD 5.4% 1 Year 0.7%

