LIVE UPDATES

Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stock Plummets Amid Market Turmoil

1 min read . Updated: 18 Sep 2023, 10:01 AM IST
Livemint

Trident stock price went down today, 18 Sep 2023, by -0.51 %. The stock closed at 39 per share. The stock is currently trading at 38.8 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Premium
Trident

On the last day of trading, Trident opened at 39.31 and closed at 39.27. The stock had a high of 39.67 and a low of 38.77. The market capitalization of Trident is 19,874.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 43.75 and the 52-week low is 25.1. The BSE volume for Trident was 2,376,248 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Sep 2023, 10:01:16 AM IST

Trident share price Live :Trident trading at ₹38.8, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹39

The current stock price of Trident is 38.8. It has experienced a decrease in its price by -0.51% or a net change of -0.2.

Click here for Trident Profit Loss

18 Sep 2023, 09:41:11 AM IST

Trident share price update :Trident trading at ₹38.76, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹39

The current stock price of Trident is 38.76 with a percent change of -0.62 and a net change of -0.24. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.62% and the value has decreased by 0.24.

18 Sep 2023, 09:37:12 AM IST

Trident share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.82%
3 Months8.61%
6 Months36.13%
YTD13.87%
1 Year-1.14%
18 Sep 2023, 09:34:52 AM IST

Trident Live Updates

18 Sep 2023, 09:05:14 AM IST

Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹39, down -0.69% from yesterday's ₹39.27

The current data for Trident stock shows that the price is 39, with a percent change of -0.69 and a net change of -0.27. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.69% and has decreased by 0.27.

18 Sep 2023, 08:17:48 AM IST

Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹39.27 on last trading day

On the last day of Trident on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 2,376,248. The closing price for the shares was 39.27.

