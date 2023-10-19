Hello User
Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:32 AM IST
Livemint

Trident stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -1.1 %. The stock closed at 35.61 per share. The stock is currently trading at 35.22 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident

On the last day of Trident, the open price was 35.71 and the close price was 36.11. The highest price reached during the day was 36.19, while the lowest was 35.16. The market capitalization of Trident is currently at 18,146.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 43.75 and the 52-week low is 25.1. The BSE volume for Trident was 4,204,292 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:32 AM IST Trident share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
K P R Mill820.1-0.45-0.05824.6479.5528032.17
Trident35.25-0.36-1.0143.7525.117963.24
Garware Technical Fibres3174.9-32.75-1.023663.952586.956469.87
Arvind190.25-0.9-0.47194.5576.614974.99
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing156.30.10.06168.553.373228.14
19 Oct 2023, 10:23 AM IST Trident share price live: Today's Price range

Trident stock's low price for the day was 34.81 and the high price reached was 35.44.

19 Oct 2023, 09:59 AM IST Trident Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST Trident share price update :Trident trading at ₹35.22, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹35.61

The current data for Trident stock shows that the price is 35.22. This represents a percent change of -1.1, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.39, meaning that the stock has decreased by 0.39 rupees.

19 Oct 2023, 09:39 AM IST Trident share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.04%
3 Months10.21%
6 Months14.65%
YTD3.94%
1 Year0.0%
19 Oct 2023, 09:10 AM IST Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹35, down -1.71% from yesterday's ₹35.61

The current data for Trident stock shows that the price is 35 with a percent change of -1.71 and a net change of -0.61. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.71% and the net value has decreased by 0.61.

19 Oct 2023, 08:14 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹36.11 on last trading day

On the last day of Trident, the BSE volume was 4,204,292 shares and the closing price was 36.11.

