Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

On the last day of Trident, the open price was ₹35.71 and the close price was ₹36.11. The highest price reached during the day was ₹36.19, while the lowest was ₹35.16. The market capitalization of Trident is currently at ₹18,146.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹43.75 and the 52-week low is ₹25.1. The BSE volume for Trident was 4,204,292 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.