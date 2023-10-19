Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

On the last day of Trident, the open price was ₹35.71 and the close price was ₹36.11. The highest price reached during the day was ₹36.19, while the lowest was ₹35.16. The market capitalization of Trident is currently at ₹18,146.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹43.75 and the 52-week low is ₹25.1. The BSE volume for Trident was 4,204,292 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|K P R Mill
|820.1
|-0.45
|-0.05
|824.6
|479.55
|28032.17
|Trident
|35.25
|-0.36
|-1.01
|43.75
|25.1
|17963.24
|Garware Technical Fibres
|3174.9
|-32.75
|-1.02
|3663.95
|2586.95
|6469.87
|Arvind
|190.25
|-0.9
|-0.47
|194.55
|76.61
|4974.99
|Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing
|156.3
|0.1
|0.06
|168.5
|53.37
|3228.14
Trident stock's low price for the day was ₹34.81 and the high price reached was ₹35.44.
The current data for Trident stock shows that the price is ₹35.22. This represents a percent change of -1.1, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.39, meaning that the stock has decreased by 0.39 rupees.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.04%
|3 Months
|10.21%
|6 Months
|14.65%
|YTD
|3.94%
|1 Year
|0.0%
The current data for Trident stock shows that the price is ₹35 with a percent change of -1.71 and a net change of -0.61. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.71% and the net value has decreased by ₹0.61.
On the last day of Trident, the BSE volume was 4,204,292 shares and the closing price was ₹36.11.
