Trident Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST
Livemint

Trident stock price went down today, 20 Dec 2023, by -0.54 %. The stock closed at 37.31 per share. The stock is currently trading at 37.11 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Stock Price Today

Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock closed at 37.31, slightly lower than the open price of 37.48. The stock's high for the day was 37.65, while the low was 37.01. The company has a market capitalization of 18,673.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 43.75, and the 52-week low is 25.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,257,646 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2023, 08:05 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹37.31 on last trading day

On the last day of Trident on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 2,257,646. The closing price of the shares was 37.31.

