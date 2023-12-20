Trident Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock closed at ₹37.31, slightly lower than the open price of ₹37.48. The stock's high for the day was ₹37.65, while the low was ₹37.01. The company has a market capitalization of ₹18,673.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹43.75, and the 52-week low is ₹25.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,257,646 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.