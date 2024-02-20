Trident Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2024

Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock closed at ₹45.16 on the last day with an open price of ₹45.4. The high was ₹45.69 and the low was ₹44.7. The market capitalization was ₹22,860.46 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹52.85 and ₹25.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,287,854 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.