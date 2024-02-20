Hello User
Trident Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Trident stock price went down today, 20 Feb 2024, by -0.66 %. The stock closed at 45.16 per share. The stock is currently trading at 44.86 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Stock Price Today

Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock closed at 45.16 on the last day with an open price of 45.4. The high was 45.69 and the low was 44.7. The market capitalization was 22,860.46 crore. The 52-week high and low were 52.85 and 25.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,287,854 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST

On the last day of trading for Trident on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 2,287,854 with a closing price of 45.16.

