Trident Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Trident stock price went down today, 20 Nov 2023, by -0.9 %. The stock closed at 37.78 per share. The stock is currently trading at 37.44 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident

On the last day of trading, Trident's stock opened at 37.31 and closed at 37.78. The stock reached a high of 37.97 and a low of 37.31. The market capitalization of the company is 18,839.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 43.75 and the 52-week low is 25.10. The BSE volume for the stock was 881,353 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹37.78 on last trading day

On the last day of Trident on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 881,353. The closing price of the shares was 37.78.

