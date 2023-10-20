Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Surges in Positive Trading

On the last day of trading, Trident had an open price of ₹35 and a close price of ₹35.61. The stock reached a high of ₹35.44 and a low of ₹34.71. The market capitalization of Trident is ₹17,764.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹43.75 and the 52-week low is ₹25.1. The BSE volume for Trident was 2,314,069 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The low price of Trident stock today was ₹34.81, while the high price reached ₹35.69.
Trident stock is currently priced at ₹35.18, with a percent change of 0.92 and a net change of 0.32.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.06%
|3 Months
|9.4%
|6 Months
|12.24%
|YTD
|1.75%
|1 Year
|-0.57%
The current stock price of Trident is ₹34.86. There has been no change in the stock price, indicating stability in the market.
On the last day of trading for Trident on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 2,314,069. The closing price of the shares was ₹35.61.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!