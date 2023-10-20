Hello User
Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Surges in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Trident stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 0.92 %. The stock closed at 34.86 per share. The stock is currently trading at 35.18 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident

On the last day of trading, Trident had an open price of 35 and a close price of 35.61. The stock reached a high of 35.44 and a low of 34.71. The market capitalization of Trident is 17,764.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 43.75 and the 52-week low is 25.1. The BSE volume for Trident was 2,314,069 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:15 AM IST Trident share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Trident stock today was 34.81, while the high price reached 35.69.

20 Oct 2023, 09:57 AM IST Trident share price update :Trident trading at ₹35.18, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹34.86

Trident stock is currently priced at 35.18, with a percent change of 0.92 and a net change of 0.32.

20 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST Trident Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:32 AM IST Trident share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.06%
3 Months9.4%
6 Months12.24%
YTD1.75%
1 Year-0.57%
20 Oct 2023, 09:12 AM IST Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹34.86, up 0% from yesterday's ₹34.86

The current stock price of Trident is 34.86. There has been no change in the stock price, indicating stability in the market.

20 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹35.61 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Trident on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 2,314,069. The closing price of the shares was 35.61.

