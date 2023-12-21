Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:18 AM IST
Livemint

Trident stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 1.24 %. The stock closed at 35.42 per share. The stock is currently trading at 35.86 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Stock Price Today

Trident Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Trident's stock opened at 37.16 and closed at 37.11. The stock reached a high of 38.1 and a low of 35.1 during the day. The market capitalization of Trident is 17,823.45 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 43.75, while the 52-week low is 25.1. The stock had a trading volume of 7,005,022 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:18 AM IST Trident share price live: Today's Price range

Trident stock reached a low of 34.81 and a high of 36.10 on the current day.

21 Dec 2023, 09:57 AM IST Trident Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:51 AM IST Trident share price update :Trident trading at ₹35.86, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹35.42

The current data shows that the stock price of Trident is 35.86. There has been a percent change of 1.24, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 0.44, suggesting an increase in value.

21 Dec 2023, 09:37 AM IST Trident share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.45%
3 Months-12.09%
6 Months5.99%
YTD3.36%
1 Year2.31%
21 Dec 2023, 09:10 AM IST Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹35.42, down -4.55% from yesterday's ₹37.11

The current data for Trident stock shows that the price is 35.42. There has been a percent change of -4.55, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.69, meaning that the stock has decreased by 1.69.

21 Dec 2023, 08:14 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹37.11 on last trading day

On the last day of Trident on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 7,005,022. The closing price of the shares was 37.11.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.