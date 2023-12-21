Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Surges in Trading Today

Trident Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Trident's stock opened at ₹37.16 and closed at ₹37.11. The stock reached a high of ₹38.1 and a low of ₹35.1 during the day. The market capitalization of Trident is ₹17,823.45 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹43.75, while the 52-week low is ₹25.1. The stock had a trading volume of 7,005,022 shares on the BSE.
Trident stock reached a low of ₹34.81 and a high of ₹36.10 on the current day.
The current data shows that the stock price of Trident is ₹35.86. There has been a percent change of 1.24, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 0.44, suggesting an increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.45%
|3 Months
|-12.09%
|6 Months
|5.99%
|YTD
|3.36%
|1 Year
|2.31%
The current data for Trident stock shows that the price is ₹35.42. There has been a percent change of -4.55, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.69, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹1.69.
On the last day of Trident on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 7,005,022. The closing price of the shares was ₹37.11.
