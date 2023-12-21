Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Surges in Trading Today

Trident Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Trident's stock opened at ₹37.16 and closed at ₹37.11. The stock reached a high of ₹38.1 and a low of ₹35.1 during the day. The market capitalization of Trident is ₹17,823.45 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹43.75, while the 52-week low is ₹25.1. The stock had a trading volume of 7,005,022 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.