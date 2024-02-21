Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident stock in the red as trading turns negative

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Trident stock price went down today, 21 Feb 2024, by -1.32 %. The stock closed at 44.86 per share. The stock is currently trading at 44.27 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Stock Price Today

Trident Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Trident's stock opened at 44.91 and closed at 44.86. The high for the day was 45.25 and the low was 44.17. The market capitalization stood at 22,559.8 crore. The 52-week high was 52.85 and the 52-week low was 25.1. The BSE volume for the day was 2,090,111 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹44.27, down -1.32% from yesterday's ₹44.86

The current stock price of Trident is 44.27, showing a percent change of -1.32 and a net change of -0.59. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

21 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹44.86 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Trident on the BSE, the volume was 2090111 shares and the closing price was 44.86.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!