Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Soars in the Market Today

On the last day of trading, Trident's open price was ₹37.74, the close price was ₹37.44, the high was ₹37.74, and the low was ₹36.91. The market capitalization of Trident was ₹18,673.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹43.75, while the 52-week low was ₹25.1. The BSE volume for Trident was 894,630 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.23%
|3 Months
|3.23%
|6 Months
|8.01%
|YTD
|8.32%
|1 Year
|6.76%
On the last day of Trident trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 894,630. The closing price of the shares was ₹37.44.
