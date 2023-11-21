Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Soars in the Market Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:23 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Trident stock price went up today, 21 Nov 2023, by 1.7 %. The stock closed at 37.11 per share. The stock is currently trading at 37.74 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident

On the last day of trading, Trident's open price was 37.74, the close price was 37.44, the high was 37.74, and the low was 36.91. The market capitalization of Trident was 18,673.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 43.75, while the 52-week low was 25.1. The BSE volume for Trident was 894,630 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:23 AM IST Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹37.74, up 1.7% from yesterday's ₹37.11

Trident stock is currently priced at 37.74, representing a 1.7% increase from the previous price. The net change is 0.63, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

21 Nov 2023, 10:19 AM IST Trident share price live: Today's Price range

Trident stock's current day's low price is 37.15, while the high price is 37.80.

21 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST Trident Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:46 AM IST Trident share price update :Trident trading at ₹37.41, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹37.11

The current data of Trident stock shows that the price is 37.41 with a percent change of 0.81 and a net change of 0.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.81% and the net change in price is an increase of 0.3.

21 Nov 2023, 09:34 AM IST Trident share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.23%
3 Months3.23%
6 Months8.01%
YTD8.32%
1 Year6.76%
21 Nov 2023, 09:11 AM IST Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹37.15, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹37.11

The current data for Trident stock shows that the price is 37.15. There has been a percent change of 0.11, indicating a small increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.04, suggesting a slight rise in the stock price.

21 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹37.44 on last trading day

On the last day of Trident trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 894,630. The closing price of the shares was 37.44.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.