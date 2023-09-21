Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stock Plunges Amid Market Downturn

Trident's stock opened at ₹38.57 and closed at ₹38.69 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹38.68, while the lowest was ₹38. The market capitalization of Trident is ₹19,446.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹43.75, and the 52-week low is ₹25.1. The stock had a trading volume of 767,260 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.