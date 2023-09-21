Hello User
Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stock Plunges Amid Market Downturn

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST
Livemint

Trident stock price went down today, 21 Sep 2023, by -1.37 %. The stock closed at 38.69 per share. The stock is currently trading at 38.16 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident

Trident's stock opened at 38.57 and closed at 38.69 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 38.68, while the lowest was 38. The market capitalization of Trident is 19,446.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 43.75, and the 52-week low is 25.1. The stock had a trading volume of 767,260 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM IST Trident share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.73%
3 Months8.62%
6 Months36.98%
YTD11.39%
1 Year0.13%
21 Sep 2023, 09:08 AM IST Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹38.16, down -1.37% from yesterday's ₹38.69

The stock price of Trident is currently trading at 38.16. It has experienced a decrease of 1.37%, resulting in a net change of -0.53.

21 Sep 2023, 08:08 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹38.69 on last trading day

On the last day of Trident on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 767,260. The closing price of the shares was 38.69.

