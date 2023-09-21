Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stock Plunges Amid Market Downturn

Trident's stock opened at ₹38.57 and closed at ₹38.69 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹38.68, while the lowest was ₹38. The market capitalization of Trident is ₹19,446.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹43.75, and the 52-week low is ₹25.1. The stock had a trading volume of 767,260 shares on the BSE.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.73%
|3 Months
|8.62%
|6 Months
|36.98%
|YTD
|11.39%
|1 Year
|0.13%
The stock price of Trident is currently trading at ₹38.16. It has experienced a decrease of 1.37%, resulting in a net change of -0.53.
On the last day of Trident on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 767,260. The closing price of the shares was ₹38.69.
