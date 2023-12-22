Hello User
Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:14 AM IST
Livemint

Trident stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 1.3 %. The stock closed at 36.07 per share. The stock is currently trading at 36.54 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Stock Price Today

Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock opened at 35.03 and closed at 35.42 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 36.19 and a low of 34.81 during the day. The market capitalization of Trident is 18,150.53 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 43.75 and the 52-week low is 25.1. The BSE volume for Trident's shares was 3,670,306.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:14 AM IST Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹36.54, up 1.3% from yesterday's ₹36.07

The current stock price of Trident is 36.54 with a net change of 0.47 and a percent change of 1.3%.

22 Dec 2023, 08:05 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹35.42 on last trading day

The BSE volume for Trident on the last day was 3,670,306 shares. The closing price of the shares was 35.42.

