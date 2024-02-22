Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident stock drops as market struggles

Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹44.38 and a close price of ₹44.27. The high for the day was ₹44.8, while the low was ₹43.24. The market capitalization stood at ₹22,157.22 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹52.85 and ₹25.1, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,228,059 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.