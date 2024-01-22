Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Plunges as Stock Trades in the Red

Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock opened at ₹45.93 and closed at ₹45.64 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹45.93 and a low of ₹44.7 during the day. The market capitalization of Trident is ₹22,896.13 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹52.85 and ₹25.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 923,106 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Trident share price NSE Live :Trident trading at ₹44.93, down -1.56% from yesterday's ₹45.64
The current stock price of Trident is ₹44.93, representing a decrease of 1.56%. This corresponds to a net change of -0.71.
Trident share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|K P R Mill
|765.65
|-6.4
|-0.83
|927.4
|506.3
|26170.99
|Trident
|44.93
|-0.71
|-1.56
|52.85
|25.1
|22896.13
|Arvind
|294.55
|-2.2
|-0.74
|302.75
|76.61
|7702.41
|Garware Technical Fibres
|3438.0
|-8.9
|-0.26
|3830.05
|2586.95
|7006.01
|Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing
|156.0
|0.6
|0.39
|184.3
|53.37
|3221.94
Trident share price live: Today's Price range
Today, Trident stock reached a low of ₹44.7 and a high of ₹45.93.
Trident share price live: Today's Price range
Trident stock's low price for the day is ₹44.7, while the high price is ₹45.93.
Trident Live Updates
TRIDENT
TRIDENT
Trident share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.89%
|3 Months
|17.32%
|6 Months
|37.29%
|YTD
|25.76%
|1 Year
|36.68%
Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹45.64 on last trading day
On the last day of Trident, the BSE volume was 923,106 shares and the closing price was ₹45.64.
