Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Plunges as Stock Trades in the Red

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Trident stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -1.56 %. The stock closed at 45.64 per share. The stock is currently trading at 44.93 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Stock Price Today

Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock opened at 45.93 and closed at 45.64 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 45.93 and a low of 44.7 during the day. The market capitalization of Trident is 22,896.13 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 52.85 and 25.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 923,106 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:40 AM IST Trident share price NSE Live :Trident trading at ₹44.93, down -1.56% from yesterday's ₹45.64

The current stock price of Trident is 44.93, representing a decrease of 1.56%. This corresponds to a net change of -0.71.

22 Jan 2024, 11:30 AM IST Trident share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
K P R Mill765.65-6.4-0.83927.4506.326170.99
Trident44.93-0.71-1.5652.8525.122896.13
Arvind294.55-2.2-0.74302.7576.617702.41
Garware Technical Fibres3438.0-8.9-0.263830.052586.957006.01
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing156.00.60.39184.353.373221.94
22 Jan 2024, 11:27 AM IST Trident share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Trident stock reached a low of 44.7 and a high of 45.93.

22 Jan 2024, 11:07 AM IST Trident share price update :Trident trading at ₹44.93, down -1.56% from yesterday's ₹45.64

The current data of Trident stock shows that its price is 44.93. There has been a percent change of -1.56, indicating a decrease in the stock's value, and a net change of -0.71, suggesting a decline in the stock's price by 0.71.

22 Jan 2024, 10:41 AM IST Trident share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
K P R Mill765.65-6.4-0.83927.4506.326170.99
Trident44.93-0.71-1.5652.8525.122896.13
Arvind294.55-2.2-0.74302.7576.617702.41
Garware Technical Fibres3438.0-8.9-0.263830.052586.957006.01
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing156.00.60.39184.353.373221.94
22 Jan 2024, 10:35 AM IST Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹44.93, down -1.56% from yesterday's ₹45.64

Trident stock is currently trading at a price of 44.93. The stock has experienced a negative percent change of -1.56 and a net change of -0.71.

22 Jan 2024, 10:18 AM IST Trident share price live: Today's Price range

Trident stock's low price for the day is 44.7, while the high price is 45.93.

22 Jan 2024, 10:01 AM IST Trident Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST Trident share price update :Trident trading at ₹44.93, down -1.56% from yesterday's ₹45.64

The current data for Trident stock shows that the price is 44.93. There has been a percent change of -1.56, indicating a decrease in value, and a net change of -0.71.

22 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST Trident share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.89%
3 Months17.32%
6 Months37.29%
YTD25.76%
1 Year36.68%
22 Jan 2024, 09:17 AM IST Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹44.93, down -1.56% from yesterday's ₹45.64

The current data for Trident stock shows that the price is 44.93. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.56% or a net change of -0.71.

22 Jan 2024, 08:18 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹45.64 on last trading day

On the last day of Trident, the BSE volume was 923,106 shares and the closing price was 45.64.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.