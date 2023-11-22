Trident Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

The stock price of Trident opened at ₹37.15 and closed at ₹37.11 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹38.19 and a low of ₹37.15 during the day. The market capitalization of Trident is ₹18,774.5 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹43.75 and ₹25.10, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 2,119,165 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST
Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹37.11 on last trading day
The BSE volume for Trident shares on the last day was 2,119,165 shares. The closing price for the shares was ₹37.11.