Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Trident Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Trident stock price went up today, 22 Nov 2023, by 0.54 %. The stock closed at 37.11 per share. The stock is currently trading at 37.31 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident

The stock price of Trident opened at 37.15 and closed at 37.11 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 38.19 and a low of 37.15 during the day. The market capitalization of Trident is 18,774.5 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 43.75 and 25.10, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 2,119,165 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹37.11 on last trading day

The BSE volume for Trident shares on the last day was 2,119,165 shares. The closing price for the shares was 37.11.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.