Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident's Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Trident's stock opened at ₹38.06 and closed at ₹38.16 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹39.15, while the lowest was ₹37.81. The market capitalization of Trident is currently ₹19,344.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹43.75, and the 52-week low is ₹25.1. The BSE volume for Trident was 2,403,432 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Trident stock shows that the price is ₹37.71. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.66%, resulting in a net change of -0.25.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.94%
|3 Months
|6.11%
|6 Months
|37.25%
|YTD
|10.8%
|1 Year
|0.8%
The current data for Trident stock shows that the price is ₹37.83. There has been a percent change of -0.34, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.13, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹0.13.
On the last day of Trident, the BSE volume was 2,403,432 shares and the closing price was ₹38.16.
