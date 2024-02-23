Trident Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock on the last day saw an open price of ₹43.63 and closed at ₹43.48. The high for the day was ₹44.41 and the low was ₹42.85. The market cap stands at ₹22508.84 cr. The 52-week high and low are ₹52.85 and ₹25.1 respectively. The BSE volume was 2494957 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.