Trident Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2024

Trident Share Price Today : Yesterday, the open price of Trident stock was ₹45.93 and the close price was ₹45.64. The highest price reached during the day was ₹45.93, while the lowest price was ₹44.7. The market capitalization of Trident is currently at ₹22,896.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹52.85, while the 52-week low is ₹25.1. The BSE volume for Trident shares was 923,106 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.