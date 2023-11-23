Trident Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, Trident's open price was ₹37.35 and the close price was ₹37.31. The stock reached a high of ₹38.15 and a low of ₹37. The market capitalization of Trident is ₹18,714.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹43.75 and the 52-week low is ₹25.1. The BSE volume for Trident was 2,198,447 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.