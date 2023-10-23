Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

The stock price of Trident remained stagnant at ₹34.86 throughout the day. The highest point it reached was ₹36.46, while the lowest was ₹34.81. The market capitalization of the company is ₹18,080.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹43.75 and the 52-week low is ₹25.10. A total of 3,647,819 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Trident stock hit a low of ₹33.64 and a high of ₹35.54 on the current day.
The current price of Trident stock is ₹33.93. It has experienced a percent change of -4.37, with a net change of -1.55.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|35.85
|10 Days
|36.42
|20 Days
|37.05
|50 Days
|37.11
|100 Days
|35.08
|300 Days
|33.35
The low price of Trident stock today was ₹33.64, while the high price reached ₹35.54.
The current data of Trident stock shows that the price is ₹33.79 with a percent change of -4.76. This means that the stock has decreased by 4.76% from its previous value. The net change is -1.69, indicating that the stock has decreased by ₹1.69 in value.
The current data for Trident stock shows that the price is ₹33.98, with a percent change of -4.23% and a net change of -1.5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a significant drop of 4.23%. The net change of -1.5 suggests that the stock has decreased by ₹1.5.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|K P R Mill
|824.0
|-6.3
|-0.76
|838.3
|479.55
|28165.47
|Trident
|34.11
|-1.37
|-3.86
|43.75
|25.1
|17382.3
|Garware Technical Fibres
|3166.85
|-4.1
|-0.13
|3663.95
|2586.95
|6453.46
|Arvind
|178.55
|-10.75
|-5.68
|194.55
|76.61
|4669.04
|Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing
|155.75
|-8.75
|-5.32
|176.95
|53.37
|3216.78
Today, Trident stock had a low price of ₹34.1 and a high price of ₹35.54.
Trident stock is currently priced at ₹34.18. It has experienced a percent change of -3.66 and a net change of -1.3.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|K P R Mill
|828.0
|-2.3
|-0.28
|838.3
|479.55
|28302.2
|Trident
|34.28
|-1.2
|-3.38
|43.75
|25.1
|17468.94
|Garware Technical Fibres
|3163.15
|-7.8
|-0.25
|3663.95
|2586.95
|6445.92
|Arvind
|180.5
|-8.8
|-4.65
|194.55
|76.61
|4720.03
|Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing
|155.6
|-8.9
|-5.41
|176.95
|53.37
|3213.68
Trident stock's low price for the day is ₹34.1, while the high price is ₹35.54.
The current data for Trident stock shows that the stock price is ₹34.27. There has been a percent change of -3.41, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.21, suggesting a decline in the stock price of ₹1.21.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|K P R Mill
|824.85
|-5.45
|-0.66
|838.3
|479.55
|28194.53
|Trident
|34.48
|-1.0
|-2.82
|43.75
|25.1
|17570.86
|Garware Technical Fibres
|3156.3
|-14.65
|-0.46
|3663.95
|2586.95
|6431.96
|Arvind
|181.85
|-7.45
|-3.94
|194.55
|76.61
|4755.33
|Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing
|156.9
|-7.6
|-4.62
|176.95
|53.37
|3240.53
The current data of Trident stock shows that the price of the stock is ₹34.39. There has been a percent change of -3.07, indicating a decrease in value, and a net change of -1.09.
The current day's high and low data for Trident stock is as follows: Today's low price: ₹34.25 Today's high price: ₹35.54
The current stock price of Trident is ₹34.89. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.66, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -0.59, suggesting a decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.31%
|3 Months
|8.87%
|6 Months
|16.01%
|YTD
|3.65%
|1 Year
|0.85%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Trident is ₹35.29. The percent change is -0.54, indicating a decrease in value, and the net change is -0.19. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decline in price.
On the last day of Trident on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 3,647,819. The closing price for the shares was ₹34.86.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!