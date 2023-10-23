Hello User
Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

9 min read . 02:12 PM IST Trade
Trident stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -4.37 %. The stock closed at 35.48 per share. The stock is currently trading at 33.93 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident

The stock price of Trident remained stagnant at 34.86 throughout the day. The highest point it reached was 36.46, while the lowest was 34.81. The market capitalization of the company is 18,080.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 43.75 and the 52-week low is 25.10. A total of 3,647,819 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 02:12 PM IST Trident share price live: Today's Price range

Trident stock hit a low of 33.64 and a high of 35.54 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 01:53 PM IST Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹33.93, down -4.37% from yesterday's ₹35.48

The current price of Trident stock is 33.93. It has experienced a percent change of -4.37, with a net change of -1.55.

23 Oct 2023, 01:34 PM IST Trident share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days35.85
10 Days36.42
20 Days37.05
50 Days37.11
100 Days35.08
300 Days33.35
23 Oct 2023, 01:22 PM IST Trident share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Trident stock today was 33.64, while the high price reached 35.54.

23 Oct 2023, 01:06 PM IST Trident share price NSE Live :Trident trading at ₹33.79, down -4.76% from yesterday's ₹35.48

The current data of Trident stock shows that the price is 33.79 with a percent change of -4.76. This means that the stock has decreased by 4.76% from its previous value. The net change is -1.69, indicating that the stock has decreased by 1.69 in value.

23 Oct 2023, 12:59 PM IST Trident Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:41 PM IST Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹33.98, down -4.23% from yesterday's ₹35.48

The current data for Trident stock shows that the price is 33.98, with a percent change of -4.23% and a net change of -1.5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a significant drop of 4.23%. The net change of -1.5 suggests that the stock has decreased by 1.5.

23 Oct 2023, 12:40 PM IST Trident share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
K P R Mill824.0-6.3-0.76838.3479.5528165.47
Trident34.11-1.37-3.8643.7525.117382.3
Garware Technical Fibres3166.85-4.1-0.133663.952586.956453.46
Arvind178.55-10.75-5.68194.5576.614669.04
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing155.75-8.75-5.32176.9553.373216.78
23 Oct 2023, 12:14 PM IST Trident share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Trident stock had a low price of 34.1 and a high price of 35.54.

23 Oct 2023, 11:43 AM IST Trident share price NSE Live :Trident trading at ₹34.18, down -3.66% from yesterday's ₹35.48

Trident stock is currently priced at 34.18. It has experienced a percent change of -3.66 and a net change of -1.3.

23 Oct 2023, 11:37 AM IST Trident share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
K P R Mill828.0-2.3-0.28838.3479.5528302.2
Trident34.28-1.2-3.3843.7525.117468.94
Garware Technical Fibres3163.15-7.8-0.253663.952586.956445.92
Arvind180.5-8.8-4.65194.5576.614720.03
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing155.6-8.9-5.41176.9553.373213.68
23 Oct 2023, 11:12 AM IST Trident share price live: Today's Price range

Trident stock's low price for the day is 34.1, while the high price is 35.54.

23 Oct 2023, 11:09 AM IST Trident share price update :Trident trading at ₹34.27, down -3.41% from yesterday's ₹35.48

The current data for Trident stock shows that the stock price is 34.27. There has been a percent change of -3.41, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.21, suggesting a decline in the stock price of 1.21.

23 Oct 2023, 10:39 AM IST Trident share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
K P R Mill824.85-5.45-0.66838.3479.5528194.53
Trident34.48-1.0-2.8243.7525.117570.86
Garware Technical Fibres3156.3-14.65-0.463663.952586.956431.96
Arvind181.85-7.45-3.94194.5576.614755.33
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing156.9-7.6-4.62176.9553.373240.53
23 Oct 2023, 10:34 AM IST Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹34.39, down -3.07% from yesterday's ₹35.48

The current data of Trident stock shows that the price of the stock is 34.39. There has been a percent change of -3.07, indicating a decrease in value, and a net change of -1.09.

23 Oct 2023, 10:19 AM IST Trident share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for Trident stock is as follows: Today's low price: 34.25 Today's high price: 35.54

23 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST Trident Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Trident share price update :Trident trading at ₹34.89, down -1.66% from yesterday's ₹35.48

The current stock price of Trident is 34.89. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.66, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -0.59, suggesting a decline in value.

23 Oct 2023, 09:31 AM IST Trident share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.31%
3 Months8.87%
6 Months16.01%
YTD3.65%
1 Year0.85%
23 Oct 2023, 09:17 AM IST Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹35.29, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹35.48

Based on the current data, the stock price of Trident is 35.29. The percent change is -0.54, indicating a decrease in value, and the net change is -0.19. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decline in price.

23 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹34.86 on last trading day

On the last day of Trident on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 3,647,819. The closing price for the shares was 34.86.

