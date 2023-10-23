Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

Trident share price live: Today's Price range Trident stock hit a low of ₹33.64 and a high of ₹35.54 on the current day.

Trident share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 35.85 10 Days 36.42 20 Days 37.05 50 Days 37.11 100 Days 35.08 300 Days 33.35

Trident share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap K P R Mill 824.0 -6.3 -0.76 838.3 479.55 28165.47 Trident 34.11 -1.37 -3.86 43.75 25.1 17382.3 Garware Technical Fibres 3166.85 -4.1 -0.13 3663.95 2586.95 6453.46 Arvind 178.55 -10.75 -5.68 194.55 76.61 4669.04 Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing 155.75 -8.75 -5.32 176.95 53.37 3216.78

Trident share price live: Today's Price range The current day's high and low data for Trident stock is as follows: Today's low price: ₹34.25 Today's high price: ₹35.54

Trident share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -4.31% 3 Months 8.87% 6 Months 16.01% YTD 3.65% 1 Year 0.85%

Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹35.29, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹35.48 Based on the current data, the stock price of Trident is ₹35.29. The percent change is -0.54, indicating a decrease in value, and the net change is -0.19. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decline in price.