Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Shares Soar in Positive Market Trading

Trident's stock opened at ₹37.06 and closed at ₹37.19 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹37.38 and a low of ₹37.02 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹18,678.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹43.75 and the 52-week low is ₹25.1. On the BSE, there were 574,304 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.85%
|3 Months
|-0.76%
|6 Months
|13.98%
|YTD
|8.32%
|1 Year
|8.96%
The current data for Trident stock shows that the price is ₹37.25. There has been a 0.35 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.13.
On the last day of Trident trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 574,304. The closing price of the shares was ₹37.19.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!