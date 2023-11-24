Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Shares Soar in Positive Market Trading

Trident's stock opened at ₹37.06 and closed at ₹37.19 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹37.38 and a low of ₹37.02 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹18,678.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹43.75 and the 52-week low is ₹25.1. On the BSE, there were 574,304 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.