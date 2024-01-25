Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident stock soars on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Trident stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 0.59 %. The stock closed at 45.88 per share. The stock is currently trading at 46.15 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Stock Price Today

Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock price remained unchanged at 43.02 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of 46.7 and a low of 42.5 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 23,380.24 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 52.85 and its 52-week low is 25.1. On the BSE, there were 9,671,518 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:21 AM IST Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹46.15, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹45.88

The current stock price of Trident is 46.15 with a percent change of 0.59 and a net change of 0.27. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.59% and has gained 0.27 points.

25 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹43.02 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Trident on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 9,671,518. The closing price for the shares was 43.02.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.