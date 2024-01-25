Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident stock soars on positive trading day

Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock price remained unchanged at ₹43.02 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of ₹46.7 and a low of ₹42.5 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹23,380.24 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹52.85 and its 52-week low is ₹25.1. On the BSE, there were 9,671,518 shares traded.

