Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident's Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Trident stock price went down today, 25 Sep 2023, by -0.47 %. The stock closed at 37.96 per share. The stock is currently trading at 37.78 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident

The last day of Trident saw an open price of 37.83 and a close price of 37.96. The stock had a high of 38.39 and a low of 37.31. The market capitalization of Trident is currently at 19,252.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 43.75, while the 52-week low is 25.1. The stock had a BSE volume of 1,770,274 shares on the last day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Sep 2023, 09:08 AM IST Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹37.78, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹37.96

The current data shows that Trident stock has a price of 37.78. There has been a percent change of -0.47, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.18, suggesting a decrease of 0.18 in the stock price.

25 Sep 2023, 08:04 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹37.96 on last trading day

On the last day of Trident on the BSE, there were 1,770,274 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 37.96.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.