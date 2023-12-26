Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stocks Plunge in Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:52 AM IST
Livemint

Trident stock price went down today, 26 Dec 2023, by -0.28 %. The stock closed at 36.13 per share. The stock is currently trading at 36.03 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Stock Price Today

Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock opened at 36.54 and closed at 36.07 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 36.63 and a low of 35.91 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 18,180.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 43.75, while the 52-week low is 25.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,432,526 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:52 AM IST Trident Live Updates

26 Dec 2023, 09:48 AM IST Trident share price update :Trident trading at ₹36.03, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹36.13

The current price of Trident stock is 36.03, with a percent change of -0.28 and a net change of -0.1.

26 Dec 2023, 09:38 AM IST Trident share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.3%
3 Months-11.22%
6 Months8.07%
YTD5.55%
1 Year9.55%
26 Dec 2023, 09:00 AM IST Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹36.13, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹36.07

The current stock price of Trident is 36.13, with a percent change of 0.17 and a net change of 0.06. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price.

26 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹36.07 on last trading day

On the last day of Trident, the BSE volume was 2,432,526 shares with a closing price of 36.07.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.