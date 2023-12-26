Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stocks Plunge in Trading Session

Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock opened at ₹36.54 and closed at ₹36.07 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹36.63 and a low of ₹35.91 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹18,180.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹43.75, while the 52-week low is ₹25.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,432,526 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Trident stock is ₹36.03, with a percent change of -0.28 and a net change of -0.1.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.3%
|3 Months
|-11.22%
|6 Months
|8.07%
|YTD
|5.55%
|1 Year
|9.55%
The current stock price of Trident is ₹36.13, with a percent change of 0.17 and a net change of 0.06. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price.
On the last day of Trident, the BSE volume was 2,432,526 shares with a closing price of ₹36.07.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!