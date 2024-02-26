Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stock Plunges on Market Concerns

Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹44.48 and closed at ₹44.17. The high for the day was ₹44.5 and the low was ₹43.81. The market capitalization stood at ₹22,422.2 crore. The 52-week high was ₹52.85 and the low was ₹25.1. The BSE volume for the day was 782,782 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Trident stock is currently priced at ₹44, with a percent change of -0.38% and a net change of -0.17. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Trident on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume was 782,782 shares with a closing price of ₹44.17.
