Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Suffers Stock Market Decline

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:29 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Trident stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -1.05 %. The stock closed at 45.88 per share. The stock is currently trading at 45.4 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Stock Price Today

Trident Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Trident opened at 45.95 and closed at 45.88. The stock had a high of 46.49 and a low of 45.18. The market capitalization of Trident is currently 23,135.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 52.85, while the 52-week low is 25.1. The BSE volume for Trident was 4,028,116 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:29 AM IST Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹45.4, down -1.05% from yesterday's ₹45.88

The current data for Trident stock shows that the stock price is 45.4. There has been a percent change of -1.05, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -0.48, which means that the stock has decreased by 0.48.

26 Jan 2024, 08:29 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹45.88 on last trading day

On the last day of Trident on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 4,028,116. The closing price of the shares was 45.88.

