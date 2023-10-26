Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident closed today at 33.68, down -0.38% from yesterday's 33.81

On the last day of trading, Trident opened at ₹33.67 and closed at ₹33.65. The stock had a high of ₹34.65 and a low of ₹32.87. The market capitalization of Trident is ₹17,229.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹43.75 and the 52-week low is ₹25.1. The stock had a trading volume of 2,209,954 shares on the BSE.
Trident stock closed today at a price of ₹33.68, representing a decrease of 0.38% from the previous day's closing price of ₹33.81. The net change in the stock's price was -0.13.
The 52 week low price for Trident Ltd stock is 25.05, while the 52 week high price is 43.75.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|35.14
|10 Days
|36.11
|20 Days
|36.84
|50 Days
|37.14
|100 Days
|35.10
|300 Days
|33.34
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|K P R Mill
|755.6
|-35.8
|-4.52
|838.3
|479.55
|25827.47
|Trident
|32.83
|-0.98
|-2.9
|43.75
|25.1
|16730.02
|Garware Technical Fibres
|3123.7
|-16.25
|-0.52
|3663.95
|2586.95
|6365.53
|Arvind
|165.35
|-3.7
|-2.19
|194.55
|76.61
|4323.86
|Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing
|142.3
|-7.2
|-4.82
|176.95
|53.37
|2938.99
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|K P R Mill
|756.85
|-34.55
|-4.37
|838.3
|479.55
|25870.19
|Trident
|32.86
|-0.95
|-2.81
|43.75
|25.1
|16745.31
|Garware Technical Fibres
|3136.0
|-3.95
|-0.13
|3663.95
|2586.95
|6390.59
|Arvind
|166.15
|-2.9
|-1.72
|194.55
|76.61
|4344.78
|Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing
|142.95
|-6.55
|-4.38
|176.95
|53.37
|2952.42
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.37%
|3 Months
|7.0%
|6 Months
|11.18%
|YTD
|-1.31%
|1 Year
|-4.38%
The current data for Trident stock shows that the price is ₹33.81. There has been a 0.48 percent change, with a net change of 0.16. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly.
On the last day of Trident, the BSE volume was 2,209,954 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹33.65.
