Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident closed today at 33.68, down -0.38% from yesterday's 33.81

Trident share price NSE Live :Trident closed today at ₹33.68, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹33.81 Trident stock closed today at a price of ₹33.68, representing a decrease of 0.38% from the previous day's closing price of ₹33.81. The net change in the stock's price was -0.13.

Trident share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap K P R Mill 807.7 16.3 2.06 838.3 479.55 27608.32 Trident 33.68 -0.13 -0.38 43.75 25.1 17163.18 Garware Technical Fibres 3106.05 -33.9 -1.08 3663.95 2586.95 6329.56 Arvind 169.55 0.5 0.3 194.55 76.61 4433.69 Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing 147.75 -1.75 -1.17 176.95 53.37 3051.55 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Trident share price live: Today's Price range Trident stock's low price for the day is ₹32.4 and the high price is ₹33.9.

Trident Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52 week low price for Trident Ltd stock is 25.05, while the 52 week high price is 43.75. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Trident share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap K P R Mill 781.55 -9.85 -1.24 838.3 479.55 26714.47 Trident 33.43 -0.38 -1.12 43.75 25.1 17035.78 Garware Technical Fibres 3110.15 -29.8 -0.95 3663.95 2586.95 6337.92 Arvind 167.1 -1.95 -1.15 194.55 76.61 4369.62 Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing 148.15 -1.35 -0.9 176.95 53.37 3059.81 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Trident share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 35.14 10 Days 36.11 20 Days 36.84 50 Days 37.14 100 Days 35.10 300 Days 33.34 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Trident share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap K P R Mill 754.25 -37.15 -4.69 838.3 479.55 25781.32 Trident 33.13 -0.68 -2.01 43.75 25.1 16882.9 Garware Technical Fibres 3137.7 -2.25 -0.07 3663.95 2586.95 6394.06 Arvind 167.0 -2.05 -1.21 194.55 76.61 4367.01 Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing 145.25 -4.25 -2.84 176.95 53.37 2999.92

Trident share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 1 1 1 1 Buy 0 0 0 0 Hold 0 0 0 0 Sell 0 0 0 0 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Trident share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -6.37% 3 Months 7.0% 6 Months 11.18% YTD -1.31% 1 Year -4.38%

Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹33.81, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹33.65 The current data for Trident stock shows that the price is ₹33.81. There has been a 0.48 percent change, with a net change of 0.16. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly.