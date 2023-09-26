Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stock Surges in Trading Today

Trident's stock opened at ₹37.81 and closed at ₹37.78 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of ₹38.48 and a low of ₹37.65 during the day. The market capitalization of Trident is ₹19,288.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹43.75 and the 52-week low is ₹25.1. The stock had a trading volume of 774,067 shares on the BSE.
The current price of Trident stock is ₹37.92. There has been a percent change of 0.18 and a net change of 0.07.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.95%
|3 Months
|6.49%
|6 Months
|49.9%
|YTD
|10.51%
|1 Year
|0.53%
The current data for Trident stock shows that the price is ₹37.85 with a percent change of 0.19 and a net change of 0.07.
On the last day of Trident, the BSE volume was 774,067 shares, and the close price was ₹37.78.
