Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stock Plummets as Investors React Negatively

Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock opened at ₹36.54 and closed at ₹36.13 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹36.54 and the low was ₹35.93. The market capitalization of the company is ₹18,130.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹43.75 and the 52-week low is ₹25.1. The BSE volume for the day was 971,928 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the stock price of Trident is ₹36.03. There has been a percent change of -0.28 and a net change of -0.1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Trident on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 971,928. The closing price for the shares was ₹36.13.
