Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stock Plummets as Investors React Negatively

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST
Livemint

Trident stock price went down today, 27 Dec 2023, by -0.28 %. The stock closed at 36.13 per share. The stock is currently trading at 36.03 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Stock Price Today

Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock opened at 36.54 and closed at 36.13 on the last day. The high for the day was 36.54 and the low was 35.93. The market capitalization of the company is 18,130.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 43.75 and the 52-week low is 25.1. The BSE volume for the day was 971,928 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 09:05 AM IST Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹36.03, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹36.13

As of the current data, the stock price of Trident is 36.03. There has been a percent change of -0.28 and a net change of -0.1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

27 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹36.13 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Trident on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 971,928. The closing price for the shares was 36.13.

