Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock opened at ₹44.03 and closed at ₹43.94 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹45.06, while the low was ₹44. The market capitalization stood at ₹22524.12 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹52.85 and ₹25.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2156850 shares.
27 Feb 2024, 09:38 AM IST
Trident share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.45%
|3 Months
|8.41%
|6 Months
|20.27%
|YTD
|21.76%
|1 Year
|43.74%
27 Feb 2024, 09:04 AM IST
27 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST
