Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident closed today at ₹34.68, up 2.97% from yesterday's ₹33.68

Trident's stock opened at ₹33.56 and closed at ₹33.81 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹33.9 and a low of ₹32.4 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹17,163.18 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹43.75, while the 52-week low is ₹25.1. The BSE volume for Trident shares was 2,203,418.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Trident share price Live :Trident closed today at ₹34.68, up 2.97% from yesterday's ₹33.68
Trident stock closed at ₹34.68 today, which is a 2.97% increase from yesterday's closing price of ₹33.68. This represents a net change of 1 in the stock's price.
Trident share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|K P R Mill
|803.3
|8.55
|1.08
|838.3
|479.55
|27457.92
|Trident
|34.68
|1.0
|2.97
|43.75
|25.1
|17672.77
|Garware Technical Fibres
|3186.0
|73.4
|2.36
|3663.95
|2586.95
|6492.48
|Arvind
|174.9
|5.35
|3.16
|194.55
|76.61
|4573.59
|Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing
|149.65
|1.9
|1.29
|176.95
|53.37
|3090.79
Trident share price live: Today's Price range
Trident stock's low price for the day is ₹33.9 and the high price is ₹34.84.
Trident share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|34.68
|10 Days
|35.81
|20 Days
|36.64
|50 Days
|37.15
|100 Days
|35.11
|300 Days
|33.34
Trident share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Trident share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.34%
|3 Months
|6.84%
|6 Months
|8.36%
|YTD
|-1.61%
|1 Year
|-4.67%
Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹33.81 on last trading day
On the last day of Trident, the BSE volume was 2,203,418 shares, and the closing price was ₹33.81.
