Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident closed today at 34.68, up 2.97% from yesterday's 33.68

9 min read . 27 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Trident stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 2.97 %. The stock closed at 33.68 per share. The stock is currently trading at 34.68 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident

Trident's stock opened at 33.56 and closed at 33.81 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 33.9 and a low of 32.4 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 17,163.18 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 43.75, while the 52-week low is 25.1. The BSE volume for Trident shares was 2,203,418.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:40 PM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed today at ₹34.68, up 2.97% from yesterday's ₹33.68

Trident stock closed at 34.68 today, which is a 2.97% increase from yesterday's closing price of 33.68. This represents a net change of 1 in the stock's price.

27 Oct 2023, 06:20 PM IST Trident share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
K P R Mill803.38.551.08838.3479.5527457.92
Trident34.681.02.9743.7525.117672.77
Garware Technical Fibres3186.073.42.363663.952586.956492.48
Arvind174.95.353.16194.5576.614573.59
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing149.651.91.29176.9553.373090.79
27 Oct 2023, 05:32 PM IST Trident share price live: Today's Price range

Trident stock's low price for the day is 33.9 and the high price is 34.84.

27 Oct 2023, 02:31 PM IST Trident share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
K P R Mill809.0514.31.8838.3479.5527654.46
Trident34.570.892.6443.7525.117616.72
Garware Technical Fibres3180.067.42.173663.952586.956480.26
Arvind175.96.353.75194.5576.614599.74
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing150.42.651.79176.9553.373106.28
27 Oct 2023, 02:26 PM IST Trident share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Trident stock reached a low price of 33.9 and a high price of 34.61.

27 Oct 2023, 02:24 PM IST Trident share price update :Trident trading at ₹34.5, up 2.43% from yesterday's ₹33.68

The current data of Trident stock shows that the price is 34.5 with a percent change of 2.43 and a net change of 0.82. This means that the stock's price has increased by 2.43% or 0.82.

27 Oct 2023, 01:46 PM IST Trident share price NSE Live :Trident trading at ₹34.44, up 2.26% from yesterday's ₹33.68

Trident stock currently has a price of 34.44, with a percent change of 2.26 and a net change of 0.76. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.26% or 0.76.

27 Oct 2023, 01:36 PM IST Trident share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days34.68
10 Days35.81
20 Days36.64
50 Days37.15
100 Days35.11
300 Days33.34
27 Oct 2023, 01:25 PM IST Trident share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Trident stock's low price was 33.9 and the high price was 34.61.

27 Oct 2023, 01:08 PM IST Trident share price update :Trident trading at ₹34.37, up 2.05% from yesterday's ₹33.68

The current stock price of Trident is 34.37, representing an increase of 2.05% from the previous trading day. This corresponds to a net change of 0.69.

27 Oct 2023, 12:54 PM IST Trident Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 12:38 PM IST Trident share price NSE Live :Trident trading at ₹34.39, up 2.11% from yesterday's ₹33.68

Trident stock is currently priced at 34.39, with a percent change of 2.11 and a net change of 0.71.

27 Oct 2023, 12:34 PM IST Trident share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
K P R Mill806.111.351.43838.3479.5527553.63
Trident34.40.722.1443.7525.117530.09
Garware Technical Fibres3135.022.40.723663.952586.956388.56
Arvind174.254.72.77194.5576.614556.59
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing150.052.31.56176.9553.373099.06
27 Oct 2023, 12:32 PM IST Trident share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy1111
Buy0000
Hold0000
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
27 Oct 2023, 12:12 PM IST Trident share price live: Today's Price range

Trident stock's low price for the day was 33.9 and the high price was 34.61.

27 Oct 2023, 11:41 AM IST Trident share price NSE Live :Trident trading at ₹34.45, up 2.29% from yesterday's ₹33.68

The current data for Trident stock shows that the price is 34.45, with a percent change of 2.29 and a net change of 0.77. This means that the stock has increased by 2.29% and the price has gone up by 0.77.

27 Oct 2023, 11:32 AM IST Trident share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
K P R Mill806.611.851.49838.3479.5527570.72
Trident34.440.762.2643.7525.117550.47
Garware Technical Fibres3155.042.41.363663.952586.956429.31
Arvind176.77.154.22194.5576.614620.66
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing150.12.351.59176.9553.373100.09
27 Oct 2023, 11:17 AM IST Trident share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Trident stock today was 33.9 and the high price was 34.61.

27 Oct 2023, 11:14 AM IST Trident share price update :Trident trading at ₹34.42, up 2.2% from yesterday's ₹33.68

The current data for Trident stock shows that the stock price is 34.42. There has been a percent change of 2.2, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.74, which means that the stock price has increased by 0.74 units.

27 Oct 2023, 10:40 AM IST Trident share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
K P R Mill807.012.251.54838.3479.5527584.39
Trident34.430.752.2343.7525.117545.38
Garware Technical Fibres3151.639.01.253663.952586.956422.38
Arvind175.556.03.54194.5576.614590.59
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing150.853.12.1176.9553.373115.58
27 Oct 2023, 10:36 AM IST Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹34.28, up 1.78% from yesterday's ₹33.68

The current stock price of Trident is 34.28 with a net change of 0.6, representing a percent change of 1.78.

27 Oct 2023, 10:14 AM IST Trident share price live: Today's Price range

Trident stock's low price for the day was 33.9, while the high price reached 34.61.

27 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST Trident Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 09:48 AM IST Trident share price update :Trident trading at ₹33.68, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹33.81

Trident stock currently has a price of 33.68. The stock's percent change is -0.38, indicating a slight decrease, and the net change is -0.13, suggesting a small decline in value.

27 Oct 2023, 09:30 AM IST Trident share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.34%
3 Months6.84%
6 Months8.36%
YTD-1.61%
1 Year-4.67%
27 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹33.68, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹33.81

Trident stock is currently priced at 33.68, representing a decrease of 0.38% from the previous trading session. The stock has experienced a net change of -0.13.

27 Oct 2023, 08:18 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹33.81 on last trading day

On the last day of Trident, the BSE volume was 2,203,418 shares, and the closing price was 33.81.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.