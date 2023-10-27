Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident closed today at 34.68, up 2.97% from yesterday's 33.68

Trident's stock opened at ₹33.56 and closed at ₹33.81 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹33.9 and a low of ₹32.4 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹17,163.18 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹43.75, while the 52-week low is ₹25.1. The BSE volume for Trident shares was 2,203,418.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Trident stock closed at ₹34.68 today, which is a 2.97% increase from yesterday's closing price of ₹33.68. This represents a net change of 1 in the stock's price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|K P R Mill
|803.3
|8.55
|1.08
|838.3
|479.55
|27457.92
|Trident
|34.68
|1.0
|2.97
|43.75
|25.1
|17672.77
|Garware Technical Fibres
|3186.0
|73.4
|2.36
|3663.95
|2586.95
|6492.48
|Arvind
|174.9
|5.35
|3.16
|194.55
|76.61
|4573.59
|Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing
|149.65
|1.9
|1.29
|176.95
|53.37
|3090.79
Trident stock's low price for the day is ₹33.9 and the high price is ₹34.84.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|K P R Mill
|809.05
|14.3
|1.8
|838.3
|479.55
|27654.46
|Trident
|34.57
|0.89
|2.64
|43.75
|25.1
|17616.72
|Garware Technical Fibres
|3180.0
|67.4
|2.17
|3663.95
|2586.95
|6480.26
|Arvind
|175.9
|6.35
|3.75
|194.55
|76.61
|4599.74
|Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing
|150.4
|2.65
|1.79
|176.95
|53.37
|3106.28
Today, Trident stock reached a low price of ₹33.9 and a high price of ₹34.61.
The current data of Trident stock shows that the price is ₹34.5 with a percent change of 2.43 and a net change of 0.82. This means that the stock's price has increased by 2.43% or ₹0.82.
Trident stock currently has a price of ₹34.44, with a percent change of 2.26 and a net change of 0.76. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.26% or ₹0.76.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|34.68
|10 Days
|35.81
|20 Days
|36.64
|50 Days
|37.15
|100 Days
|35.11
|300 Days
|33.34
Today, Trident stock's low price was ₹33.9 and the high price was ₹34.61.
The current stock price of Trident is ₹34.37, representing an increase of 2.05% from the previous trading day. This corresponds to a net change of 0.69.
Trident stock is currently priced at ₹34.39, with a percent change of 2.11 and a net change of 0.71.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|K P R Mill
|806.1
|11.35
|1.43
|838.3
|479.55
|27553.63
|Trident
|34.4
|0.72
|2.14
|43.75
|25.1
|17530.09
|Garware Technical Fibres
|3135.0
|22.4
|0.72
|3663.95
|2586.95
|6388.56
|Arvind
|174.25
|4.7
|2.77
|194.55
|76.61
|4556.59
|Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing
|150.05
|2.3
|1.56
|176.95
|53.37
|3099.06
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Trident stock's low price for the day was ₹33.9 and the high price was ₹34.61.
The current data for Trident stock shows that the price is ₹34.45, with a percent change of 2.29 and a net change of 0.77. This means that the stock has increased by 2.29% and the price has gone up by ₹0.77.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|K P R Mill
|806.6
|11.85
|1.49
|838.3
|479.55
|27570.72
|Trident
|34.44
|0.76
|2.26
|43.75
|25.1
|17550.47
|Garware Technical Fibres
|3155.0
|42.4
|1.36
|3663.95
|2586.95
|6429.31
|Arvind
|176.7
|7.15
|4.22
|194.55
|76.61
|4620.66
|Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing
|150.1
|2.35
|1.59
|176.95
|53.37
|3100.09
The low price of Trident stock today was ₹33.9 and the high price was ₹34.61.
The current data for Trident stock shows that the stock price is ₹34.42. There has been a percent change of 2.2, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.74, which means that the stock price has increased by 0.74 units.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|K P R Mill
|807.0
|12.25
|1.54
|838.3
|479.55
|27584.39
|Trident
|34.43
|0.75
|2.23
|43.75
|25.1
|17545.38
|Garware Technical Fibres
|3151.6
|39.0
|1.25
|3663.95
|2586.95
|6422.38
|Arvind
|175.55
|6.0
|3.54
|194.55
|76.61
|4590.59
|Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing
|150.85
|3.1
|2.1
|176.95
|53.37
|3115.58
The current stock price of Trident is ₹34.28 with a net change of 0.6, representing a percent change of 1.78.
Trident stock's low price for the day was ₹33.9, while the high price reached ₹34.61.
Trident stock currently has a price of ₹33.68. The stock's percent change is -0.38, indicating a slight decrease, and the net change is -0.13, suggesting a small decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.34%
|3 Months
|6.84%
|6 Months
|8.36%
|YTD
|-1.61%
|1 Year
|-4.67%
Trident stock is currently priced at ₹33.68, representing a decrease of 0.38% from the previous trading session. The stock has experienced a net change of -0.13.
On the last day of Trident, the BSE volume was 2,203,418 shares, and the closing price was ₹33.81.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!