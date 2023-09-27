Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Plunges in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Trident's open price was ₹37.86 and its close price was ₹37.85. The stock reached a high of ₹38.25 and a low of ₹37.5. The market capitalization of Trident is ₹19,191.37 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹43.75 and the 52-week low is ₹25.1. The BSE volume for Trident was 1,142,844 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Trident is ₹37.65 with a percent change of -0.03. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.03% from its previous value. The net change is -0.01, indicating a decrease of 0.01 in the stock price.
