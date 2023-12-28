Trident Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

Trident Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Trident's stock opened at ₹36.32 and closed at ₹36.03. The stock reached a high of ₹36.41 and a low of ₹35.85. The company has a market capitalization of ₹18,180.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹43.75 and the 52-week low is ₹25.1. The BSE volume for Trident shares was 861,181.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.