Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Trident Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Trident stock price went down today, 28 Feb 2024, by -1.24 %. The stock closed at 44.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 43.65 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Stock Price Today

Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock on the last trading day opened at 44.24, closed at 44.2 with a high of 44.5 and a low of 43.5. The market capitalization stood at 22,243.85 crore. The 52-week high was at 52.85 and the low at 25.1. The BSE volume for the day was 1,764,200 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹44.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Trident had a trading volume of 1,764,200 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 44.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!