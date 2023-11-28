Trident Share Price Live blog for 28 Nov 2023

Trident's stock opened at ₹37.34 and closed at ₹37.12 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹37.48, while the lowest was ₹36.85. The company's market capitalization is ₹18,583.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹43.75, and the 52-week low is ₹25.1. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149,046 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.