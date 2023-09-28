Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Trident Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Trident stock price went up today, 28 Sep 2023, by 0.93 %. The stock closed at 37.66 per share. The stock is currently trading at 38.01 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident

Trident's stock price opened at 37.65 and closed at 37.66 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 38.19 and a low of 37.45 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 19,369.73 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 43.75 and 25.1 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 1,578,855 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Sep 2023, 08:02 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹37.66 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Trident on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,578,855. The closing price of the shares was 37.66.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.