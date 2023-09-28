Trident Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

Trident's stock price opened at ₹37.65 and closed at ₹37.66 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹38.19 and a low of ₹37.45 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹19,369.73 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹43.75 and ₹25.1 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 1,578,855 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.