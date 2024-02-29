Hello User
Trident Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Trident stock price went down today, 29 Feb 2024, by -3.39 %. The stock closed at 43.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 42.17 per share.

Trident Stock Price Today

Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock on the last day had an open price of 43.61, a close price of 43.65, a high of 43.84, and a low of 41.84. The market capitalization was 21489.65 crore. The 52-week high was 52.85, and the 52-week low was 25.1. The BSE volume for the day was 2851293 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST Trident share price Live

On the last day of Trident on the BSE, the volume was 2,851,293 shares and the closing price was 43.65.

