Trident Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Trident stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2024, by -1.05 %. The stock closed at 45.88 per share. The stock is currently trading at 45.4 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Stock Price Today

Trident Share Price Today : The last day of Trident saw an open price of 45.95 and a close price of 45.88. The stock had a high of 46.49 and a low of 45.18 during the day. The market capitalization of Trident is currently 23,135.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 52.85 and the 52-week low is 25.10. The BSE volume for Trident was 4,028,116 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Trident share price Today :Trident closed at ₹45.88 on last trading day

On the last day of Trident, the BSE volume was recorded at 4,028,116 shares. The closing price for the day was 45.88.

