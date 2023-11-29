Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stock Plummets Amidst Market Turmoil

On the last day of trading, Trident opened at ₹37.01 and closed at ₹36.93. The stock's high for the day was ₹37.19, while the low was ₹36.5. Trident's market capitalization is currently at ₹18,422.26 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹43.75, and its 52-week low is ₹25.1. The BSE volume for Trident shares on this day was 645,956.
Trident stock's current day's low price is ₹36.53 and the high price is ₹36.90.
The current stock price of Trident is ₹36.61, with a percent change of -0.87 and a net change of -0.32. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.87% or ₹0.32.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.35%
|3 Months
|-2.59%
|6 Months
|13.66%
|YTD
|6.86%
|1 Year
|4.13%
On the last day of Trident trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 645,956. The closing price of the shares was ₹36.93.
