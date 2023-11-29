Hello User
Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stock Plummets Amidst Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:19 AM IST
Livemint

Trident stock price went down today, 29 Nov 2023, by -0.87 %. The stock closed at 36.93 per share. The stock is currently trading at 36.61 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident

On the last day of trading, Trident opened at 37.01 and closed at 36.93. The stock's high for the day was 37.19, while the low was 36.5. Trident's market capitalization is currently at 18,422.26 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 43.75, and its 52-week low is 25.1. The BSE volume for Trident shares on this day was 645,956.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 10:19 AM IST Trident share price live: Today's Price range

Trident stock's current day's low price is 36.53 and the high price is 36.90.

29 Nov 2023, 09:58 AM IST Trident Live Updates

29 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST Trident share price update :Trident trading at ₹36.61, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹36.93

The current stock price of Trident is 36.61, with a percent change of -0.87 and a net change of -0.32. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.87% or 0.32.

29 Nov 2023, 09:38 AM IST Trident share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.35%
3 Months-2.59%
6 Months13.66%
YTD6.86%
1 Year4.13%
29 Nov 2023, 09:11 AM IST Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹36.61, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹36.93

The current data of Trident stock shows that the price is 36.61, with a percent change of -0.87 and a net change of -0.32. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.32 points, or 0.87%, compared to the previous trading session.

29 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹36.93 on last trading day

On the last day of Trident trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 645,956. The closing price of the shares was 36.93.

