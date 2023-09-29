Hello User
Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stocks Plunge in Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST
Livemint

Trident stock price went down today, 29 Sep 2023, by -0.58 %. The stock closed at 38.01 per share. The stock is currently trading at 37.79 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident

On the last day of trading, Trident opened at 38.39 per share and closed at 38.01 per share. The highest price reached during the day was 38.9, while the lowest price was 37.65. The market capitalization of Trident is currently 19,257.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 43.75, and the 52-week low is 25.1. The BSE volume for Trident was 1,081,922 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Sep 2023, 09:09 AM IST Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹37.79, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹38.01

The current data for Trident stock shows that the price is 37.79. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.58% or a net change of -0.22.

29 Sep 2023, 08:05 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹38.01 on last trading day

On the last day of Trident on the BSE, a total of 1,081,922 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 38.01.

