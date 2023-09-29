Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stocks Plunge in Market Turmoil

On the last day of trading, Trident opened at ₹38.39 per share and closed at ₹38.01 per share. The highest price reached during the day was ₹38.9, while the lowest price was ₹37.65. The market capitalization of Trident is currently ₹19,257.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹43.75, and the 52-week low is ₹25.1. The BSE volume for Trident was 1,081,922 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Trident stock shows that the price is ₹37.79. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.58% or a net change of -0.22.
On the last day of Trident on the BSE, a total of 1,081,922 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was ₹38.01.
