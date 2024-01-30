Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident stock plummets amid market downturn

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Trident stock price went down today, 30 Jan 2024, by -0.57 %. The stock closed at 45.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 45.14 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Stock Price Today

Trident Share Price Today : On the last day of Trident, the stock opened at 45.43 and closed at 45.4. The high for the day was 46.05 and the low was 44.95. The market capitalization of Trident is 23,003.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 52.85 and the 52-week low is 25.1. The BSE volume for Trident was 3,706,421 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:30 AM IST Trident share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
K P R Mill753.02.20.29927.4508.8525738.59
Trident47.01.864.1252.8525.123950.99
Arvind313.7-0.4-0.13316.7576.618203.18
Garware Technical Fibres3431.4-229.8-6.283830.052586.956992.57
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing184.38.554.86184.953.373806.44
30 Jan 2024, 10:24 AM IST Trident share price live: Today's Price range

Trident stock's low price for the day is 45.28 and the high price is 47.80.

30 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Trident Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST Trident share price update :Trident trading at ₹45.14, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹45.4

As of the current data, Trident stock is valued at 45.14. There has been a decrease in the stock price of -0.57%, resulting in a net change of -0.26. This indicates a slight decline in the stock's value.

30 Jan 2024, 09:38 AM IST Trident share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.2%
3 Months15.33%
6 Months40.06%
YTD24.24%
1 Year40.72%
30 Jan 2024, 09:12 AM IST Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹45.14, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹45.4

The current data for Trident stock shows that its price is 45.14. There has been a percent change of -0.57, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.26, suggesting a decline of 0.26 in the stock price.

30 Jan 2024, 08:20 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹45.4 on last trading day

On the last day of Trident, the BSE volume was 3,706,421 shares and the closing price was 45.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!