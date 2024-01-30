Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident stock plummets amid market downturn

Trident Share Price Today : On the last day of Trident, the stock opened at ₹45.43 and closed at ₹45.4. The high for the day was ₹46.05 and the low was ₹44.95. The market capitalization of Trident is ₹23,003.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹52.85 and the 52-week low is ₹25.1. The BSE volume for Trident was 3,706,421 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|K P R Mill
|753.0
|2.2
|0.29
|927.4
|508.85
|25738.59
|Trident
|47.0
|1.86
|4.12
|52.85
|25.1
|23950.99
|Arvind
|313.7
|-0.4
|-0.13
|316.75
|76.61
|8203.18
|Garware Technical Fibres
|3431.4
|-229.8
|-6.28
|3830.05
|2586.95
|6992.57
|Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing
|184.3
|8.55
|4.86
|184.9
|53.37
|3806.44
Trident stock's low price for the day is ₹45.28 and the high price is ₹47.80.
As of the current data, Trident stock is valued at ₹45.14. There has been a decrease in the stock price of -0.57%, resulting in a net change of -0.26. This indicates a slight decline in the stock's value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.2%
|3 Months
|15.33%
|6 Months
|40.06%
|YTD
|24.24%
|1 Year
|40.72%
The current data for Trident stock shows that its price is ₹45.14. There has been a percent change of -0.57, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.26, suggesting a decline of ₹0.26 in the stock price.
On the last day of Trident, the BSE volume was 3,706,421 shares and the closing price was ₹45.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!