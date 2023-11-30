Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Plunges in Stock Market

The last day of trading for Trident saw an open price of ₹36.61 and a close price of ₹36.61. The stock reached a high of ₹36.9 and a low of ₹36.41. The market capitalization for Trident stands at ₹18,356.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹43.75, while the 52-week low is ₹25.1. The BSE volume for Trident was 1,856,071 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Trident stock's low price for the day was ₹36.24 and the high price was ₹36.85.
According to the current data, the stock price of Trident is ₹36.44. There has been a percent change of -0.11, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.04, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 0.04 rupees.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.14%
|3 Months
|-3.9%
|6 Months
|11.79%
|YTD
|6.57%
|1 Year
|3.84%
The current data for Trident stock shows that its price is ₹36.65. There has been a percent change of 0.47, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.17, suggesting a small positive change in the stock's price.
On the last day of Trident on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the trading volume was 1,856,071 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹36.61.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!