Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Plunges in Stock Market

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:14 AM IST
Livemint

Trident stock price went down today, 30 Nov 2023, by -0.11 %. The stock closed at 36.48 per share. The stock is currently trading at 36.44 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident

The last day of trading for Trident saw an open price of 36.61 and a close price of 36.61. The stock reached a high of 36.9 and a low of 36.41. The market capitalization for Trident stands at 18,356.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 43.75, while the 52-week low is 25.1. The BSE volume for Trident was 1,856,071 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 10:14 AM IST Trident share price live: Today's Price range

Trident stock's low price for the day was 36.24 and the high price was 36.85.

30 Nov 2023, 09:56 AM IST Trident Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST Trident share price update :Trident trading at ₹36.44, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹36.48

According to the current data, the stock price of Trident is 36.44. There has been a percent change of -0.11, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.04, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 0.04 rupees.

30 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Trident share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.14%
3 Months-3.9%
6 Months11.79%
YTD6.57%
1 Year3.84%
30 Nov 2023, 09:14 AM IST Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹36.65, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹36.48

The current data for Trident stock shows that its price is 36.65. There has been a percent change of 0.47, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.17, suggesting a small positive change in the stock's price.

30 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹36.61 on last trading day

On the last day of Trident on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the trading volume was 1,856,071 shares. The closing price for the stock was 36.61.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.